Dry bulk shipping company GoodBulk withdraws $140 million IPO

GoodBulk, an international drybulk shipping company with a fleet of 30 vessels, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Thursday. It had filed to raise $140 million by offering 8.5 million shares at a price range of $15.50 to $17.50.



The Monaco-based company was founded in 2016 and booked $89 million in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2018. It had planned to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GBLK. Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.



