IPOs
GBLK

Dry bulk shipping company GoodBulk withdraws $140 million IPO

Contributor
Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
Published

GoodBulk, an international drybulk shipping company with a fleet of 30 vessels, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Thursday. It had filed to raise $140 million by offering 8.5 million shares at a price range of $15.50 to $17.50.

The Monaco-based company was founded in 2016 and booked $89 million in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2018. It had planned to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GBLK. Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.

Dry bulk shipping company GoodBulk withdraws $140 million IPO

Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GBLK

Latest IPOs Videos

#TradeTalks: Nasdaq Wins IPO Race in 2019 - What’s Next? Capital Formation #2020Outlook

Jill Malandrino is joined by Jay Heller, Head of Capital Markets at Nasdaq, to discuss the results of the IPO race in 2019 and what is next in 2020.

Dec 19, 2019
See more videos

Renaissance Capital

Learn More

More from Renaissance Capital


Explore IPOs

Explore

Most Popular