US Markets

Dry bulk shipper Golden Ocean warns on profit over coronavirus

Contributor
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published

Dry bulk shipping firm Golden Ocean said on Tuesday its profit will be hit by a slowdown in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

OSLO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Dry bulk shipping firm Golden Ocean GOGL.OGOGLT.OL said on Tuesday its profit will be hit by a slowdown in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

"The market is currently presenting a challenging scenario that will impact our results in the near term," Golden Ocean said in a statement.

"It is too early to forecast the potential impact of the coronavirus beyond the short term and information being released from China does not provide a complete view of its current impact," the Oslo and New York-listed firm added.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by David Evans)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular