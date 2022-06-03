DRVN vs. RACE: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in Automotive - Original Equipment stocks are likely familiar with Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) and Ferrari (RACE). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Ferrari has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that DRVN has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

DRVN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 26.27, while RACE has a forward P/E of 39.32. We also note that DRVN has a PEG ratio of 1.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. RACE currently has a PEG ratio of 3.49.

Another notable valuation metric for DRVN is its P/B ratio of 2.91. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, RACE has a P/B of 13.94.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to DRVN's Value grade of B and RACE's Value grade of C.

DRVN is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that DRVN is likely the superior value option right now.

