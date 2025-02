Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. Secures Additional $30 Million in IPO as Underwriter Fully Exercises Overallotment Option

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. increased IPO units to 23 million, raising total proceeds to $230 million.

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. announced that the underwriter of its initial public offering has fully exercised its option to purchase an additional 3,000,000 units at $10.00 each, generating an extra $30,000,000 in gross proceeds. This brings the total number of units sold in the offering to 23,000,000, totaling $230,000,000. The units began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "DMAAU" on January 28, 2025, and will consist of one ordinary share and one right for additional shares upon a business combination. The company, intending to focus on the pharmaceutical industry, aims to enhance U.S. manufacturing of critical drugs to reduce reliance on overseas production. Legal and financial advisors for the offering were specified, and relevant prospectuses are available through Clear Street and the SEC.

The underwriter fully exercised its option to purchase an additional 3,000,000 units, resulting in additional gross proceeds of $30,000,000 for the company.

The total number of units sold in the initial public offering increased to 23,000,000 units, leading to total gross proceeds of $230,000,000.

The public offering demonstrates strong interest and confidence from investors, indicating a positive market reception for the company's initial public offering.

The company is strategically focused on the pharmaceutical industry, aiming to reduce reliance on concentrated geographic production, which aligns with growing domestic concerns over supply chain vulnerabilities.

The company operates as a blank check company, which may raise concerns among investors about the lack of a defined business model or operational track record.

The reliance on forward-looking statements indicates that there are uncertainties that could significantly impact the company's future performance and may not provide investors with a clear picture of the business's viability.

The potential risks associated with investing in the pharmaceutical industry, as outlined, could deter potential investors, leading to a lack of confidence in the company's business strategy.

What is Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp.?

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company focused on conducting business combinations in the pharmaceutical industry.

How much did the initial public offering raise?

The initial public offering raised a total of $230,000,000 after the underwriter exercised its overallotment option.

When did the units begin trading on Nasdaq?

The units began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on January 28, 2025, under the ticker symbol “DMAAU”.

What will the ordinary shares and rights be listed as on Nasdaq?

The ordinary shares are expected to be listed under the symbol “DMAA” and the rights under “DMAAR”.

Who acted as the book-running manager for the offering?

Clear Street LLC served as the sole book-running manager for Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp.'s initial public offering.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: DMAAU) (the “Company”) today announced that the underwriter of its previously announced initial public offering fully exercised its option to purchase an additional 3,000,000 units at the public offering price of $10.00 per unit, resulting in additional gross proceeds of $30,000,000. The units began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “DMAAU” on January 28, 2025.





After giving effect to this full exercise of the overallotment option, the total number of units sold in the public offering increased to 23,000,000 units, resulting in total gross proceeds of $230,000,000 for the Company’s initial public offering.





Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one right to receive one-eighth (1/8) of an ordinary share upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “DMAA” and “DMAAR”, respectively.





Clear Street LLC acted as the sole book-running manager in the offering. Loeb & Loeb LLP served as legal counsel to the Company. Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal counsel to Clear Street.





The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Clear Street, Attn: Syndicate Department, 150 Greenwich Street, 45th floor, New York, NY 10007, or by email at ecm@clearstreet.io. A registration statement on Form S-1 (333-281170) relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective on January 7, 2025, and a post-effective amendment to the registration statement was declared effective on January 27, 2025.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp.







The Company is a blank check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business, industry or geographical location, it intends to focus its search for businesses in the pharmaceutical industry. The Company believes that it is possible to mitigate risks in the U.S. medical supply chain by investing in companies that will reduce America’s overreliance on production of pharmaceuticals from concentrated geographic regions through investments in strategic on-shoring of advanced domestic manufacturing technologies for critical drugs.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the registration statement, as amended by the post-effective amendment, and the prospectus filed in connection with the initial public offering with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.







Contact Information







Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp.





1 East Broward Boulevard, Suite 700





Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301





Lynn Stockwell





Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chair





Email: executive@dmaacorp.com





Phone: (954) 870-3099



