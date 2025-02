Drugs Made in America Acquisition Corp. Forms Advisory Team to Pursue Pharmaceutical Business Acquisitions

Drugs Made in America Acquisition Corp. establishes an advisory team to source U.S.-based pharmaceutical business acquisitions.

Drugs Made in America Acquisition Corp. (DMAAU) announced the formation of an advisory team aimed at acquiring a revenue-generating business to support the development of its "End to End" production platform for pharmaceuticals made in the USA. Under CEO Lynn Stockwell, the team will focus on establishing a competitive cost producer of domestically manufactured drugs, which is expected to create jobs and enhance national security while ensuring a reliable supply of affordable, quality medications. The advisory team includes industry leaders such as Charles C. Conaway, former President of CVS Corporation, and Paul J. Mastronardi, a recognized grower and distributor, along with Edward A. Robinson, former CEO of BMW Financial Services N.A. The company intends to leverage personal relationships within the industry to identify transaction opportunities in the pharmaceutical sector, emphasizing on-shoring and advanced manufacturing technologies for critical drugs.

Potential Positives

The formation of an advisory team led by experienced professionals signals a strategic move to identify and acquire a revenue-generating business, enhancing the company's potential for growth.

The focus on on-shoring drug production aims to create jobs and improve national security, which can enhance the company’s public image and appeal to socially conscious investors.

Engaging with industry veterans like Charles C. Conaway and others adds credibility and expertise to the company's efforts in the pharmaceutical sector, potentially increasing the likelihood of successful acquisitions.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights that the company has not selected any specific business combination target and has not engaged in substantive discussions with any potential targets, indicating a lack of progress or direction.

As a blank check company, there is inherent uncertainty regarding the future success of acquiring a meaningful and productive business, which may lead to volatility in investor confidence.

The inclusion of forward-looking statements emphasizes the risks and uncertainties surrounding the company's plans, which could deter potential investors or partners due to the lack of concrete assurances.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Drugs Made in America Acquisition Corp.?

The Company aims to acquire a revenue-generating business to establish an efficient drug production platform in the USA.

Who leads the advisory team for the acquisition effort?

The advisory team is led by Lynn Stockwell, the Chief Executive Officer of DMAAU.

What industries will the Company focus on for acquisitions?

DMAAU primarily intends to focus on the pharmaceutical industry for its acquisition efforts.

Who are the key members of the advisory team?

The advisory team includes Charles C. Conaway, Paul J. Mastronardi, and Edward A. Robinson, each with extensive industry experience.

What benefits does the Company aim to provide with its initiatives?

DMAAU seeks to create jobs, enhance national security, and ensure access to affordable medications through domestic production.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Drugs Made in America Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: DMAAU), (the “Company”)



today announced the formation of an advisory team to lead its effort towards acquiring a well-managed, revenue generating business for the foundation and development of “End to End production, manufacturing and distribution, for the Drugs Made In America Platform”. Under the direction of Lynn Stockwell, Chief Executive Officer of DMAAU, the advisory team will proactively pursue the deliverable of a business or combinations that seeks to become a new competitive cost producer of drugs made in America. Onboarding production back to the USA creates jobs, mitigates national security risks and will ensure the American people will have clean, pure, cost-efficient medications through a resilient supply chain made in America.





The advisory team includes Charles C. Conaway who is chairman of The Sabre group, a private capital business which has operated, acquired & originated a variety of businesses in the health, consumer and other segments. Mr. Conaway has led and served on the Board of a variety of organizations, including Fortune 100 companies as President of CVS Corporation, where he led the successful restructuring to create CVS as a stand-alone public company. Mr. Conaway was one of the lead architects in transforming CVS from a large retailer to one of largest health care companies in the U.S.





The team also includes Paul J. Mastronardi and Edward A. Robinson.





Mr. Mastronardi is a third-generation greenhouse grower and distributor in the North American market. He was recognized as a Top 10 Under 40 honoree by



Greenhouse Canada



in 2017 and as a Top 40 Under 40 honoree by



Produce Business



in 2024. Paul also serves on multiple boards across various industries and brings extensive experience in developing businesses.





Mr. Robinson is the former Chief Executive Officer of BMW Financial Services N.A. He was responsible for the America’s Region, which included BMW Bank, an Industrial Loan Corporation in Salt Lake City, Utah. Since retiring from BMW, Mr. Robinson has acted as a consultant on a wide range of businesses including public and private entities.





The team will leverage resources and networks for efficient outreach to commence immediately. The effort will be focused on creating proprietary transaction opportunities. The Company believe personal relationships built over time are critical not just in generating transaction opportunities, but also in consummating a business combination.







About Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp.







The Company is a blank check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It has not selected any specific business combination target and has not, nor has anyone on its behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business, industry or geographical location, it intends to focus its search for businesses in the pharmaceutical industry. The Company believes that it is possible to mitigate risks in the U.S. medical supply chain by investing in companies that will reduce America’s overreliance on production of pharmaceuticals from concentrated geographic regions through investments in strategic on-shoring of advanced domestic manufacturing technologies for critical drugs.







Contact Information







Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp.





1 East Broward Boulevard, Suite 700





Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301







Lynn Stockwell







Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chair





Email:





lynn@dmaacorp.com









Phone: (954) 870-3099







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Registration Statement and related preliminary prospectus filed in connection with the initial public offering with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website,





www.sec.gov





.



