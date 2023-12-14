News & Insights

US Markets
AZN

Drugmakers to push 230,000 more RSV infant shots to market, US says

Credit: REUTERS/PFIZER

December 14, 2023 — 09:24 am EST

Written by Trevor Hunnicutt and Katharine Jackson for Reuters ->

Adds details and background from paragraph two

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Manufacturers of RSV immunizations will make an additional 230,000 doses available for infants in January, the White House said on Thursday, after U.S. government officials met with suppliers to discuss meeting demand during winter.

Drugmakers and officials from President Joe Biden's administration have been holding meetings aimed at addressing tight supplies of the shot to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a leading cause of hospitalization in infants and toddlers.

"Families must be able to access the RSV vaccine. That’s exactly why the Administration has been urging manufacturers to produce and release enough RSV vaccines to meet demand we’re seeing," White House spokesperson Kelly Scully said.

The announcement of the 230,000 doses comes after officials met on Wednesday with manufacturers including Sanofi SA SASY.PA and AstraZeneca PLC AZN.L, the White House said. It follows an earlier commitment for 77,000 more doses.

U.S. health regulators approved Beyfortus, an antibody therapy developed by AstraZeneca and Sanofi, in July to prevent RSV in infants and toddlers.

The drug has been in tight supply since October, just as U.S. cases of RSV began to trend upward. While cases have continued to rise sharply since mid-October, they are still below multiyear highs hit last winter, government data shows.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Katharine Jackson; writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Rami Ayyub)

((Katharine.Jackson@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.