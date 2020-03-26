US Markets

Drugmakers Mylan, Pfizer delay merger due to coronavirus outbreak

Trisha Roy Reuters
Drugmaker Mylan NV's merger with Pfizer Inc's off-patent branded drug unit, Upjohn, would now close in the second half of 2020 due to the delays surrounding coronavirus, the companies said on Thursday.

The deal was previously expected to close in mid-2020. (https://reut.rs/2Jfcelr)

