Drugmakers brace for list of first 10 drugs for US price negotiations

By Patrick Wingrove

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Drugmakers are bracing for the U.S. government's announcement of the 10 prescription medicines that will be subject to the first-ever price negotiations by the Medicare health program that covers 66 million people, according to three top manufacturers.

The U.S. is expected to publish the list online in about a month, kicking off a process that has already faced multiple legal challenges.

President Joe Biden’s signature Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), signed into law last year, allows Medicare to negotiate prices for some of its most costly drugs. It aims to save $25 billion per year on drug prices by 2031.

The companies and Wall Street have been gaming out which drugs are likely to be chosen to begin the process to set prices that would go into affect in 2026. The minimum cut on list price would be 25%.

Three drugmakers told Reuters they expect Medicare to publish the list on its website without providing a heads up of what would be on it. Two of them said they asked for some advanced notice, but the agency had not answered their questions.

The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) declined to comment on the companies' expressed concerns and its lack of responses.

U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co MRK.N expects, based on the agency's roadmap for the drug price element of the new law, that its diabetes drug Januvia will be included in the first round of negotiations.

That data will include research and development and production costs, information on patent applications and revenue and sales volume data on the selected drugs.

In their lawsuits, Bristol Myers Squibb BMY.N, Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N and Astellas Pharma 4503.T said they expect to have drugs on the government's list this September.

AbbVie ABBV.N said during a conference call last week that it was looking closely at its big-selling cancer drug Imbruvica being included.

Drugs likely to face U.S. price negotiation Drugs likely to face U.S. price negotiation https://tmsnrt.rs/3LimZmt

