NOVN

Drugmakers agree to halve prices to get on China state insurance list

Contributors
Roxanne Liu Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

Drugmakers have agreed to cut prices by around 50% on average for more than 100 medicines in order to have them included in China's state medical insurance scheme from March, potentially heralding a massive leap in sales.

Recasts

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Drugmakers have agreed to cut prices by around 50% on average for more than 100 medicines in order to have them included in China's state medical insurance scheme from March, potentially heralding a massive leap in sales.

The National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA) said in a statement on Monday that an 119 medicines would be added to the National Reimbursement Drugs List (NRDL) with an average price reduction of 50.64%.

Ninety-six of them are branded drugs with no generic versions available in the domestic market, according to the statement.

They included some key products made by foreign pharmaceutical companies, such as Novartis' NOVN.S blockbuster inflammation drug Cosentyx, and Israeli firm Teva Pharmaceutical's TEVA.N Austedo treatment for Huntington's disease.

The list also included some medicines for COVID-19.

The new drug list will be effective from March 2021, NHSA said. Inclusion on the list could potentially boost demand for medicines, as patients could be reimbursed for a significant portion of the costs.

The NHSA updates its list annually. Average sales of medicines added last time jumped by nearly 2,000% during a nine-month period of 2020, according to a research by ICBC International Research analysts.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((hongkong.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; （8610）6627-1277; Reuters Messaging: roxanne.liu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOVN TEVA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More