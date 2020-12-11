US Markets
Drugmaker Viatris says restructuring plans could affect 9,000 jobs

Manas Mishra Reuters
Dec 11 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Viatris Inc VTRS.O said on Friday that its restructuring plans, announced earlier this year, could impact 20% of its workforce, or 9,000 employees.

The company was formed in November this year through the merger of generic drugmaker Mylan and Pfizer Inc's PFE.N off-patent drug business.

Viatris said it could divest or downsize up to 15 facilities. That includes the company's plant in Morgantown, West Virginia, which has been the subject of a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over manufacturing violations.

Other facilities include two manufacturing plants in India that make active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The company expects to record a pre-tax charge between $275 million and $325 million related to severance and employee benefit expenses.

Viatris hopes its restructuring plans could help the company achieve $1 billion in cost savings by the end of 2024 or earlier.

