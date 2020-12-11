Drugmaker Viatris says restructuring plans could affect 9,000 jobs

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Viatris Inc VTRS.O said on Friday that its restructuring plans, announced earlier this year, could impact 20%, or 9,000 employees.

The company was formed in November this year through the merger of Mylan and Pfizer Inc's PFE.N Upjohn business. Viatris hopes its restructuring plans could help the company achieve $1 billion in cost savings by the end of 2024 or earlier.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

