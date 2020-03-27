Drugmaker Vertex to delay new clinical studies due to coronavirus

March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc VRTX.O said on Friday it would delay starting some clinical trials and temporarily pause enrolment in some studies, as it looks to free up hospitals to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

The company, maker of drugs for cystic fibrosis, a life-threatening genetic condition, also said it was working with trial sites to enable virtual clinic visits and home delivery of drugs for ongoing studies.

Other large drugmakers including Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N and Pfizer Inc PFE.N have also announced decisions to delay certain trials.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

