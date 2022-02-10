Drugmaker Sobi's Q4 operating profit falls less than expected

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum SOBIV.ST reported on Thursday a slightly bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter operating profit and said demand was strong for its drug Kineret, used in the treatment of COVID-19 in Russia, Romania and Turkey.

Europe's medicines regulator in December approved Sobi's arthritis drug Kineret, with the active substance anakinra, for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults with pneumonia who are at risk of severe respiratory failure.

Operating profit at the rare disease drugmaker, which during the pandemic has suffered from weakened demand for its drugs as healthcare providers focus on the pandemic, fell to 1.52 billion crowns ($166.9 million) from a year-earlier 2.12 billion.

Five analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a 1.42 billion crown profit.

Sobi forecast sales growth before currency translation effects in the mid to high single-digit percentages in 2022, with an operating profit margin before amortisation "at a low 30s percentage of revenue".

The group, which sells drugs targeted at haemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care, proposed no dividend for 2021.

In December, U.S. private equity firm Advent International and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund in withdrew a $8 billion bid for Sobi after too few shareholders accepted their offer.

($1 = 9.1083 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 7. Thanks 4; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.