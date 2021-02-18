Drugmaker Sobi sees lower revenue, profit margin in 2021

STOCKHOLM, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) SOBIV.ST forecast a lower profit margin and revenues this year compared to 2020 amid strong currency headwinds after it reported a drop in adjusted fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday.

The rare disease drugmaker forecast revenues at 14-15 billion Swedish crowns ($1.68-1.80 billion) and a EBITA (earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation) margin of between 30% and 35% in 2021.

The company added it saw a negative currency impact of 5-7% on revenues and of 6-8% on EBITA in 2021, compared to exchange rates in 2020.

Sobi, which had revenues of 15.3 billion last year and an EBITA margin of 44%, said 2020 had been a year of extreme challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on consumption per patient," CEO Guido Oelkers said in a statement. "Market conditions improved in the beginning of the second half of the year, but reverted following the reimposition of lockdowns in Q4."

Sobi's quarterly adjusted EBITA fell 9% year-on-year to 2.18 billion crowns, while revenues were 4.58 billion, slightly above the 4.49 billion mean forecast of analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

The firm said in December it was targeting sales of 25 billion crowns by 2025 and that it expected its EBITA margin to accelerate from 2023.

($1 = 8.3204 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.