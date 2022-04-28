Drugmaker Sobi operating profit misses forecast

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) reported on Thursday a smaller-than-expected first-quarter operating profit and said sales grew in emerging markets for its drug Kineret for the treatment of COVID-19.

The rare disease drugmaker's operating profit fell to 776 million crowns ($78.6 million) from a year-earlier 1.03 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a 1.16 billion crown profit.

