Drugmaker Regeneron working with U.S. HHS to develop coronavirus treatment

Reuters
Feb 4 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc is working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to develop a treatment for the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 400 people in China, the HHS said on Tuesday. The company will use the same technology that was used to develop an experimental drug to treat Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the agency said. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;)) Keywords: CHINA HEALTH/REGENERON PHARMS (URGENT)

