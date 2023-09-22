News & Insights

Drugmaker Merck says Keytruda combination fails in lung cancer trial

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

September 22, 2023 — 07:03 am EDT

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Merck MRK.N said on Friday its cancer immunotherapy Keytruda in combination with partner Eisai's 4523.T drug failed to meet main goals in a late-stage study evaluating it as a treatment for patients with a type of lung cancer.

Data from the study shows that the combination did not improve overall survival in patients, compared with those who received Keytruda and chemotherapy, the companies said.

The combination of Eisai's Lenvima and Merck's Keytruda is approved in the United States for the treatment of advanced types of kidney cancer and endometrial cancer.

