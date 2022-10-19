US Markets
Drugmaker Merck: placed under formal investigation in France over Levothyrox

PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Merck MRCG.DE said on Wednesday that it had been placed under formal investigation by a French court for possibly issuing misleading information regarding its thyroid drug product Levothyrox.

Mario-Pierre Stasi, the lawyer for Merck, said the company would continue to co-operate with authorities on this matter and that full legal proceedings must be allowed to run their course.

Merck added that the French court ruling did not concern in any way the new formula for the Levothyrox product.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Myriam Rivet;Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

