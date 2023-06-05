Drugmaker Mallinckrodt says lenders propose another bankruptcy filing

Adds details from filing, background

June 5 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Mallinckrodt plc MNK.A said on Monday some of its lenders have proposed that the company consider another bankruptcy filing as it nears a deadline to pay a $200 million opioid settlement.

The company's board is actively considering options, it said.

Mallinckrodt had earlier reached a $1.7 billion nationwide settlement as part of its bankruptcy reorganization plan and emerged from Chapter 11 last year.

In a filing with the U.S. securities regulator on Monday, the company said it had received letters from several parties, including lenders, that asked the drugmaker to consider alternative options.

