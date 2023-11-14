News & Insights

Drugmaker Mallinckrodt emerges from bankruptcy

Credit: REUTERS/George Frey

November 14, 2023 — 06:49 pm EST

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Adds background and details about bankruptcy throughout

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Mallinckrodt MCD0.F said on Tuesday it has emerged from bankruptcy and reduced its total funded debt by about $1.9 billion.

Mallinckrodt, which won court approval for its bankruptcy plan last month, said it is moving ahead with ample liquidity to execute its strategic priorities.

Pursuant to the bankruptcy plan, ownership of the company will now be handed over to its lenders and all its equity shares would cease to exist.

Mallinckrodt, which makes branded and generic drugs, first filed for bankruptcy in 2020 to address its high debt load, litigation over its allegedly deceptive marketing of highly addictive generic opioids and drug pricing disputes.

Despite the previous bankruptcy settlement that resolved those litigation threats and cut $1.5 billion in debt, the company quickly found itself in financial trouble again due to declining sales for its key branded drugs, including Acthar Gel.

Mallinckrodt said on Tuesday it will continue operating its Specialty Generics under the oversight of an independent monitor and operate in compliance with other existing Acthar-related settlement conditions.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Rashmi Aich)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.