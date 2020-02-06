Drugmaker Lundbeck beats Q4 sales expectations, eyes return to growth in 2020

COPENHAGEN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Lundbeck posted fourth quarter sales slightly above expectations on Thursday, helped by a stronger performance from key drugs, and said it expected to return to sales growth in 2020. Lundbeck, which specialises in treatments for illnesses such as Alzheimer's and depression, posted fourth quarter sales of 4.42 billion Danish crowns ($650.54 million), above an average of 4.26 billion forecasted by analysts in a Refinitiv poll. "We are very pleased with the strong financial results with revenue higher than initially expected thanks to a strong performance from our strategic brands," Chief Executive Deborah Dunsire said in a statement. ($1 = 6.7944 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Bernard Orr) ((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: H.LUNDBECK RESULTS/

