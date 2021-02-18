Drugmaker Indivior warns pandemic pain to extend into 2021

Adds forecast, background

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Opioid addiction treatment maker Indivior INDV.L on Thursday predicted 2021 revenue would slip on a difficult first-half after reporting an 18% fall in annual sales due to cheaper rivals to its best-selling drug and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company expects net revenue of up to $625 million, assuming that coronavirus restrictions that have kept patients away from hospitals and limited access to medicines will be lifted in the second half. If those restrictions persist, net revenue is seen at $565 million.

Indivior was grappling with legal challenges and competition even before the virus outbreak hammered the healthcare sector.

The drugmaker swung to an operating loss of $156 million for the 12 months ended Dec. 31 from a profit of $178 million a year earlier because of the legal expenses.

Revenue fell to $647 million from $785 million.

The company, which gets the bulk of its sales from the United States, is focusing on growing newer treatments such as injectable opioid-addiction treatment Sublocade and Perseris for schizophrenia to boost its fortunes.

