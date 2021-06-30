US Markets

Drugmaker Indivior raises 2021 forecasts after strong first-half

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Opioid addiction treatment maker Indivior Plc said on Wednesday 2021 revenue and profit would be now significantly above its previous outlook, after a better-than-expected performance in the first half of the year.

The drugmaker now expects full-year net revenue between $705 million and $740 million, to include growth in its injectable opioid addiction treatment, Sublocade and steady sales of its top-selling medicine, Suboxone film.

