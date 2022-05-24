Drugmaker Hikma CEO Olafsson to step down

Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals said on Tuesday Sigurdur Olafsson will step down as chief executive officer after four years in the role.

The FTSE 100 firm said it has started the search to identify a new CEO, and until then Executive Chairman and former CEO Said Darwazah will assume the role of CEO.

