Drugmaker Endo receives US court approval for bankruptcy restructuring, Bloomberg News reports

March 19, 2024 — 05:23 pm EDT

March 19 (Reuters) - Bankrupt drugmaker Endo International has received U.S. court approval of its restructuring plan and related opioid settlements to emerge from bankruptcy, which began in 2022, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Endo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

