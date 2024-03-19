News & Insights

ENDPQ

Drugmaker Endo receives US court approval for bankruptcy restructuring

March 19, 2024 — 06:29 pm EDT

Written by Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

Changes sourcing, adds details in paragraph 2, background throughout

March 19 (Reuters) - Bankrupt drugmaker Endo International said on Tuesday a U.S. Bankruptcy Court has approved its restructuring plan and related opioid settlements to emerge from bankruptcy, which began in 2022.

The company said the transaction is expected to close by late April.

As part of the bankruptcy plan, over 95% of the company's ownership will be handed over to its lender group, which includes investment firms Oaktree Capital Management, Silver Point Capital and Bain Capital.

Endo had last month agreed to pay up to $465 million over a decade to resolve over $7 billion in claims for purported tax debts, a criminal investigation into the company's opioid marketing and the federal government's possible overpayment for its medications.

Endo filed for bankruptcy in August 2022 to address its $8 billion debt and thousands of lawsuits over its alleged role in the U.S. opioid epidemic.

The company has, as part of the bankruptcy restructuring, agreed to pay about $600 million in settlements to states and people afflicted by the opioid crisis and to stop promoting opioids to prescribers.

Endo manufactured and sold a long-acting opioid painkiller called Opana ER, which was later withdrawn in 2017 after the U.S. FDA declared its benefit did not outweigh public health risks associated with opioid abuse.

The U.S. opioid epidemic has caused more than a half million overdose deaths over more than two decades, with fentanyl and synthetic versions a major culprit in recent years, according to government data.

States, local governments, hospitals and individuals have filed thousands of lawsuits against companies that allegedly contributed to the opioid crisis, resulting in more than $50 billion in settlements with drugmakers, distributors and pharmacy chains.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Mariam.ESunny@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENDPQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.