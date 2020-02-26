Drugmaker Endo posts smaller loss on asset impairment charges

Contributors
Dania Nadeem Reuters
Saumya Sibi Joseph Reuters
Published

Drugmaker Endo International Plc on Wednesday reported a smaller quarterly loss, due to a decrease in asset impairment charges.

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Endo International Plc ENDP.O on Wednesday reported a smaller quarterly loss, due to a decrease in asset impairment charges.

The company's net loss narrowed to $218.6 million, or 96 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $291.9 million, or $1.30 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 2.7% to $764.8 million.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem and Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More