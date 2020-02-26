Drugmaker Endo posts smaller loss on asset impairment charges

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Endo International Plc ENDP.O on Wednesday reported a smaller quarterly loss, due to a decrease in asset impairment charges.

The company's net loss narrowed to $218.6 million, or 96 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $291.9 million, or $1.30 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 2.7% to $764.8 million.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem and Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.