Drugmaker Eli Lilly reports near 40% jump in quarterly profit

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

April 28(Reuters) - Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N reported a near 40% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its top-selling diabetes drug and newer cancer treatments.

Net income rose to $1.90 billion, or $2.10 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.36 billion, or $1.49 per share, a year ago.

