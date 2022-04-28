LLY

Drugmaker Eli Lilly profit jumps on robust demand for diabetes drug

Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Leroy Leo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

April 28(Reuters) - Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N said on Thursday profit jumped nearly 40% in the first quarter, helped by strong demand for its top-selling diabetes drug and higher sales of its COVID-19 therapies.

In February, the United States authorized Lilly's COVID-19 antibody drug, bebtelovimab, for people aged 12 and older at the risk of severe illness, and signed a deal for up to 600,000 doses.

Revenue from COVID-19 antibody therapies rose to $1.47 billion in the quarter, from $810.1 million a year earlier.

Sales of its blockbuster diabetes drug Trulicity rose 20% to $1.74 billion.

The company, however, lowered its full-year profit forecast.

It now expects adjusted full-year earnings of between $8.15 and $8.30 per share, compared with its prior forecast of $8.50 to $8.65 per share.

Net income rose to $1.90 billion, or $2.10 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.36 billion, or $1.49 per share, a year ago.

