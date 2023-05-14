News & Insights

US Markets
ATNX

Drugmaker Athenex voluntarily files for U.S. Chapter 11 proceedings

May 14, 2023 — 11:58 am EDT

Written by Maria Ponnezhath and Bharat Govind Gautam for Reuters ->

Adds details from court filing, press release, paragraphs 3-5

May 14 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Athenex Inc ATNX.O and certain of its subsidiaries voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 proceedings, the company said on Sunday.

Athenex reached an agreement with its lenders to move forward with an expedited sale process of its assets, the company said in a statement.

The Buffalo, New York-based company has listed estimated assets and liabilities in the range of $100 million-$500 million, according to a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

The assets to be sold would be across its primary businesses of Athenex Pharmaceutical Division (APD), Orascovery, and Cell Therapy, the company said, adding that it expects the expedited process to be completed by July 1, 2023.

The company said it has sufficient resources to support Athenex Pharma Solutions operations, and fulfill APD customer orders during the sale process.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)

((Maria.Ponnezhath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822749;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATNX
PFND

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.