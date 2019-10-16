Drugmaker Alexion to buy biotech Achillion in $930 mln deal

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O on Wednesday agreed to buy small biotech Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc ACHN.O in a $930 million deal, to boost its pipeline of rare disease treatments.

Alexion's offer of $6.30 per share represents a premium of 72.6% to Achillion stock's close on Tuesday.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2020, the companies said.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

