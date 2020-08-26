Drugmaker Adcock Ingram full-year HEPS falls marginally

World Markets

South Africa's Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd on Wednesday posted a marginal decrease of 1% in annual headline earnings per share (HEPS) and scrapped its dividend for the year.

HEPS, the main profit measure for companies in South Africa, came in at 417.5 South African cents ($0.2483) for the year to June 30.

The drugmaker was declared essential service during the lockdown imposed in South Africa from March-end to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

