Drugmaker Adcock Ingram full-year HEPS falls marginally

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd AIPJ.J on Wednesday posted a marginal decrease of 1% in annual headline earnings per share (HEPS) and scrapped its dividend for the year.

HEPS, the main profit measure for companies in South Africa, came in at 417.5 South African cents ($0.2483) for the year to June 30.

The drugmaker was declared essential service during the lockdown imposed in South Africa from March-end to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((promit.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +27 64833 4448;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.