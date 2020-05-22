Drug touted by Trump as COVID-19 treatment tied to increased risk of death - study

May 22 (Reuters) - Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which U.S. President Donald Trump says he has been taking, was tied to increased risk of death in a study in 96,000 COVID-19 patients, according to a paper published in the Lancet.

The study found that people treated with hydroxychloroquine, or the closely related drug chloroquine, had higher risk of in-hospital death when compared to those who had not been given the drug.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.