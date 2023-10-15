News & Insights

US Markets
RAD

Drug retailer Rite Aid files for bankruptcy protection

Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

October 15, 2023 — 10:18 pm EDT

Written by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan, Mariam Sunny, Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Adds details from court filing in paragraph 2, background in paragraphs 3-6

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp RAD.N filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday, as it comes under pressure from lawsuits alleging that the drugstore chain helped fuel the opioid crisis in the United States.

Rite Aid listed estimated assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion in a court filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based Rite Aid operates more than 2,000 retail stores across 17 states in the U.S., although it is much smaller than its rivals such as Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O and CVS Health CVS.N.

Along with other pharmacy chains, it has been named a defendant in lawsuits that alleged they helped fuel the opioid crisis in the United States.

The U.S. Department of Justice in March sued Rite Aid, accusing the pharmacy chain of missing "red flags" as it illegally filled hundreds of thousands of prescriptions for controlled substances, including opioids.

More than 900,000 people have died of drug overdoses in the U.S. since 1999, with opioids playing an outsized role, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan, Mariam Sunny and Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal, Pooja Desai and Rashmi Aich)

((Mariam.ESunny@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RAD
WBA
CVS
COR
WMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.