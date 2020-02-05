Drug research firm PPD prices IPO at top end of target

NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Drug research firm PPD Inc on Wednesday priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $27 per share, according to a person familiar with the matter, at the high end of its target range. The IPO valued North Carolina-based PPD at $9.16 billion. The company had aimed to sell 60 million shares at a target price range of $24-$27 per share. [nL4N29W1EV] Representatives for PPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York Editing by Chris Reese) ((joshua.franklin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-223-6356; Reuters Messaging: joshua.franklin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: PPD IPO/ (URGENT)

