Drug pricing review group raises recommended price for Gilead's remdesivir

June 24 (Reuters) - The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review on Wednesday boosted its benchmark price for Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir, suggesting the antiviral could be priced up to $5,080, based on benefits shown in COVID-19 patients.

The Boston-based group had previously suggested a price of around $4,500 for a 10-day course of remdesivir. Gilead has not announced the price of the therapy in the United States. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) ((saumya.joseph@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2676; Twitter: @SaumyaSibi;)) Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/GILEAD SCIENCES ICER (URGENT)

