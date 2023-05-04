News & Insights

Drug maker Novo Nordisk's Q1 beats forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/Scanpix Denmark

May 04, 2023 — 01:36 am EDT

Written by Nikolaj Skydsgaard for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, May 4 (Reuters) - Danish drug developer Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO on Thursday reported first-quarter operating profit above analyst forecasts, helped by sales in the United States of its hugely popular Wegovy weight-loss drug.

Novo reported earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 25 billion Danish crowns ($3.72 billion), above an average analyst forecast of 22.4 billion, according to a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 6.7221 Danish crowns)

