Drug maker Novo Nordisk's Q1 beats forecasts

COPENHAGEN, May 4 (Reuters) - Danish drug developer Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO on Thursday reported first-quarter operating profit above analyst forecasts, helped by sales in the United States of its hugely popular Wegovy weight-loss drug.

Novo reported earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 25 billion Danish crowns ($3.72 billion), above an average analyst forecast of 22.4 billion, according to a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 6.7221 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Terje Solsvik)

