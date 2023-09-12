News & Insights

US Markets

Drug kingpin El Chapo's wife Emma Coronel set to be released, say US authorities

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

September 12, 2023 — 04:23 pm EDT

Written by Lizbeth Diaz and Sarah Morland for Reuters ->

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Emma Coronel, the wife of imprisoned Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, will be freed in Los Angeles on Wednesday following her arrest in 2021 on drug trafficking charges, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

The U.S.-born 34-year-old was sentenced to three years in prison in 2021 after pleading guilty to three counts of helping the Sinaloa drug cartel, including conspiracy to launder money and distribute illegal drugs and engaging in financial dealings.

She also admitted to acting as a courier between Guzman, who led the cartel, and other organization members while he was being held in Mexico's Altiplano prison after his 2014 arrest.

Her sentencing judge said Coronel had quickly accepted responsibility and agreed to forfeit nearly $1.5 million of proceeds from her criminal activity to the U.S. government, and her three-year sentence was later reduced.

The Bureau of Prisons said on its website it would release Coronel on Wednesday from a low-security confinement institution in Los Angeles, without giving further details.

Meanwhile, Guzman is serving a life sentence in U.S. after being extradited there in 2017 following two escapes from Mexican maximum-security prisons, once by digging a mile-long tunnel from his cell.

Coronel's lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It is not clear whether she faces charges for drug trafficking or other crimes inside Mexico.

Coronel was also given a further two years of supervised release.

Coronel has two daughters with Guzman, whom she met when she was a young beauty queen and married in 2007 at age 18.

(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz and Sarah Morland in Mexico City; Editing by Josie Kao)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.