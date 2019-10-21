Drug distributors and Teva reach settlement in Ohio opioid litigation - WSJ

Oct 21 (Reuters) - McKesson Corp MCK.N, Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N, AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA.TA reached a settlement with two Ohio counties related to the opioid crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources.

Walgreens Boots Alliance had not yet reached a deal Monday morning, the WSJ reported. (https://on.wsj.com/33IU2sy)

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.