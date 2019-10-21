US Markets

Drug distributors and Teva reach settlement in Ohio opioid litigation - WSJ

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AARON JOSEFCZYK

McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reached a settlement with two Ohio counties related to the opioid crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources.

Oct 21 (Reuters) - McKesson Corp MCK.N, Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N, AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA.TA reached a settlement with two Ohio counties related to the opioid crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources.

Walgreens Boots Alliance had not yet reached a deal Monday morning, the WSJ reported. (https://on.wsj.com/33IU2sy)

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular