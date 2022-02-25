Drug distributors agree to finalize opioid settlement

US Markets
The three largest U.S. drug distributors have agreed to finalize a proposed settlement resolving claims by states and local governments that they helped fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic, the companies said on Friday.

Feb 25 (Reuters) - The three largest U.S. drug distributors have agreed to finalize a proposed settlement resolving claims by states and local governments that they helped fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic, the companies said on Friday.

The distributors, McKesson Corp MCK.N, AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N, Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N, and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N had until Friday to decide whether enough cities and counties nationally had opted to join the landmark settlement for $26 billion to justify moving forward with it.

