US Markets
CYTK

Drug developer Cytokinetics to stop late-stage trial of ALS treatment

March 31, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

Adds background

March 31 (Reuters) - Cytokinetics Inc CYTK.O said on Friday it would stop the development of its treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) as the drug was found to be ineffective, in a fresh setback to the drug developer.

The company said the decision followed a review of a late-stage study by a data monitoring panel, which showed the drug, reldesemtiv, had no effect in ALS patients compared with placebo.

The decision to stop the trial comes a month after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declined to approve the company's oral drug for the treatment of a type of heart failure.

The company in the coming months will assess measures needed for the development of its neuromuscular pipeline, Cytokinetics CEO Robert Blum said in a statement.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, breaks down nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that make muscles work, leading to progressive paralysis and death.

It affects more than 30,000 patients in the United States, according to patient advocacy group ALS Association.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CYTK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.