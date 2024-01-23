Drug developer CG Oncology targets up to $306 mln for upsized IPO

News & Insights

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Cancer drug developer CG Oncology said on Tuesday it was aiming to raise up to $306 million in its U.S. initial public offering, higher than it had previously expected.

The move follows strong demand for new share sales after a dry spell that lasted nearly two years, thanks to firming bets of an interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Kaspi.kz, the Kazakhtstan-based fintech heavyweight that debuted last week, had also upsized its IPO.

CG Oncology said it plans to sell 17 million shares priced between $16 and $18 each. It had earlier aimed to sell 11 million shares.

If the offering is priced at the top end of the indicated range, CG Oncology would be valued at $1.1 billion in the IPO.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Cantor and LifeSci Capital are the underwriters. The company is seeking to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "CGON".

