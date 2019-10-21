Drug companies reach settlement as opioid trial set to begin

By Kathy Gray

CLEVELAND, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Four drug companies reached a last-minute legal settlement over their role in the opioid addiction epidemic, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Drug distributors AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N, Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N and McKesson Corp MCK.N and Israel-based drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA will announce the settlement on Monday, according to the report.

It was unclear if the fifth defendant, pharmacy chain operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O, had reached a settlement with the two Ohio counties that were the plaintiffs in the trial set to begin Monday morning.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware, Nate Raymond in Boston and Kathy Gray in Cleveland. Editing by Noeleen Walder, Bill Berkrot and Chizu Nomiyama)

