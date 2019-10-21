US Markets

Drug companies reach settlement as opioid trial set to begin

Kathy Gray Reuters
CLEVELAND, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Four drug companies reached a last-minute legal settlement over their role in the opioid addiction epidemic, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Drug distributors AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N, Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N and McKesson Corp MCK.N and Israel-based drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA will announce the settlement on Monday, according to the report.

It was unclear if the fifth defendant, pharmacy chain operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O, had reached a settlement with the two Ohio counties that were the plaintiffs in the trial set to begin Monday morning.

