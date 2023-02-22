Drug, Biotech Stocks' Q4 Earnings on Feb 23: MRNA, BHC & More

All the large drugmakers in the drug/biotech sector have already reported their fourth-quarter results. Overall, it has been a mixed earnings season for them, with most companies beating estimates for earnings but missing the same for sales. Most large drugmakers issued a conservative guidance for 2023.

The earnings season for the drug/biotech sector is now in its final stretch, with some smaller companies due to report their fourth-quarter results.

Per the Zacks classification, the pharma/biotech industry comes under the broader Medical sector, which comprises pharma/biotech as well as medical device companies.

As of Feb 15, per the Earnings Trends report, 75.0% of the Medical sector participants, constituting 92.7% of the sector’s market capitalization, have already reported earnings. While 76.2% of the companies beat on earnings, 73.8% surpassed on revenues. Earnings decreased 6.5% year over year, while revenues rose 4.8%.

Overall, fourth-quarter earnings of the Medical sector are expected to decline 1.2%, while sales are projected to increase 3%.

Here we discuss four companies, Moderna MRNA, Bausch Health Companies BHC, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY and Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO, which are set to report fourth-quarter results on Feb 23.

Mode rna

This large biotech’s surprise history has been mixed, with earnings beating estimates in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same once. The average surprise is 20.04%. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 16.78%.

Per our proven model, companies with the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy) or #3 (Hold) have a good chance of delivering an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Moderna has an Earnings ESP of -6.55% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $4.66 per share.

We expect sales of Moderna’s mRNA-based COVID vaccine to be significantly lower than the prior-quarter levels, with the impact of the pandemic receding. Apart from its COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna is developing more than 30 candidates in different stages of clinical studies, majorly mRNA-based products targeting different indications, including cancer.

Bausch Health Companies

This pharmaceutical company has a rather poor track record, having missed earnings in three of the past four quarters while beating in one. In the last reported quarter, it missed earnings expectations by 17.39%. It missed earnings estimates by 17.03%, on average, in the last four quarters.

Bausch Health Cos Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Bausch Health Cos Inc. price-eps-surprise | Bausch Health Cos Inc. Quote

Bausch Health has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at 92 cents share.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam’s surprise history has been poor, with earnings missing estimates in all the trailing four quarters. The average negative surprise is 42.61%. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed estimates by 78.49%.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Alnylam has an Earnings ESP of +3.00% and a Zacks Rank #3, which suggests an earnings beat. The Zacks Consensus Estimate stands at a loss of $2.13 per share.

Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios’ surprise history has been mixed, with earnings beating estimates in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same once. The four-quarter average surprise is 5.15%. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 14.86%.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Agios has an Earnings ESP of -2.02% and holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss stands at $1.59 per share.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

