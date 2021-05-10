Drug/Biotech Stock Q1 Earnings on May 10: CPRX, PRTA & More

For the drugs/biotech sector, the first-quarter earnings season has been rather mixed.

Per the Zacks classification, the pharma/biotech industry comes under the broader Medical sector, which comprises pharma/biotech as well as medical device companies.

Per the Earnings Trends report as of May 4, 75.9% of the companies in the Medical sector, constituting nearly 86.6% of the sector’s market capitalization, reported earnings. While 78% beat earnings estimates, 68.3% beat the same for sales. Earnings increased 22% year over year on 13.2% higher revenues. Overall, first-quarter earnings for the Medical sector are expected to rise 23.6% on 10.6% sales increase.

Let’s analyze four drug/biotech companies that are set to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 10.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX

Catalyst Pharmahas a positive earnings track record with the company exceeding earnings expectations in all the last four quarters. The company has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.01%, on average.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

This small biotech, which makes drugs for rare neurological diseases, has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 9 cents per share.

Per our proven model, stocks with the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy) or #3 have a good chance of delivering earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Prothena Corporation PRTA

This neuroscience company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters while missing in the other two, the average negative surprise being 1.87%.

Prothena Corporation plc Price and EPS Surprise

Prothena Corporation plc price-eps-surprise | Prothena Corporation plc Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss stands at 80 cents per share.

Myovant Sciences MYOV

The company, which makes medicines for women's health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, has a decent earnings surprise history, with the company exceeding earnings expectations in each of the last four quarters. The company has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.93%, on average.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Myovant Sciences Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Myovant Sciences Ltd. Quote

Myovant Sciences has an Earnings ESP of -8.08% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The Zacks Consensus Estimate stands at a loss of 99 cents per share.

Harmony Biosciences HRMY

The company, which makes medicines for rare neurological disorders, started trading on Nasdaq Global Market from Aug 19, 2020. In the one quarter for which it has reported earnings since then, it delivered an earnings surprise of 127.27%.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Quote

Harmony Biosciences has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for stands at loss of 2 cents per share.

