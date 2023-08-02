DRS Technologies Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - DRS Technologies Inc. (DRS) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $35 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $25 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, DRS Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $39 million or $0.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $628 million from $627 million last year.

DRS Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $35 Mln. vs. $25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.13 vs. $0.12 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.11 -Revenue (Q2): $628 Mln vs. $627 Mln last year.

