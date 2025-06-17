$DRS stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DRS stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,519,286 of trading volume.

$DRS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DRS:

$DRS insiders have traded $DRS stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM III LYNN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $3,057,750 .

. MICHAEL DIPPOLD (EVP and CFO) sold 26,618 shares for an estimated $870,408

MARK DORFMAN (EVP, GC and Secretary) sold 20,034 shares for an estimated $654,911

JOHN BAYLOUNY (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,116 shares for an estimated $456,017 .

. PAMELA MORROW (SVP and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,004 shares for an estimated $359,178 .

. SALLY WALLACE (EVP, Business Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,851 shares for an estimated $321,978 .

. DAVID W CAREY sold 6,438 shares for an estimated $295,761

ERIC SALZMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,954 shares for an estimated $236,853.

$DRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $DRS stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DRS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DRS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

$DRS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DRS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DRS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andre Madrid from BTIG set a target price of $49.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Financial set a target price of $37.0 on 01/14/2025

