$DRS stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DRS stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,519,286 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $DRS:
$DRS Insider Trading Activity
$DRS insiders have traded $DRS stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM III LYNN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $3,057,750.
- MICHAEL DIPPOLD (EVP and CFO) sold 26,618 shares for an estimated $870,408
- MARK DORFMAN (EVP, GC and Secretary) sold 20,034 shares for an estimated $654,911
- JOHN BAYLOUNY (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,116 shares for an estimated $456,017.
- PAMELA MORROW (SVP and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,004 shares for an estimated $359,178.
- SALLY WALLACE (EVP, Business Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,851 shares for an estimated $321,978.
- DAVID W CAREY sold 6,438 shares for an estimated $295,761
- ERIC SALZMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,954 shares for an estimated $236,853.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$DRS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $DRS stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 1,223,529 shares (-97.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,229,633
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,100,547 shares (-57.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,185,985
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 808,798 shares (+109.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,593,278
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 804,938 shares (+16.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,466,361
- TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS removed 777,233 shares (-72.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,555,421
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 437,056 shares (+6.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,370,401
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 429,922 shares (+116.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,135,835
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$DRS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DRS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DRS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DRS forecast page.
$DRS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DRS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DRS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andre Madrid from BTIG set a target price of $49.0 on 05/05/2025
- Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Financial set a target price of $37.0 on 01/14/2025
You can track data on $DRS on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.