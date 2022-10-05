Commodities

Drought slashes maize crop in Hungary, could be a net importer -govt

Gergely Szakacs Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO

Hungary, a major grains producer on the European Union's eastern flank, could end up being a net maize importer in the current season after this year's drought slashed yields, the Agriculture Ministry told Reuters.

It said the 2022 maize crop was seen at about 3 million tonnes compared with a usual 7 million to 9 million tonnes harvested under normal circumstances. Normally Hungary exports some 3 million to 4 million tonnes, with minimal imports.

