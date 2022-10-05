Drought slashes maize crop in Hungary, could be a net importer -govt

BUDAPEST, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Hungary, a major grains producer on the European Union's eastern flank, could end up being a net maize importer in the current season after this year's drought slashed yields, the Agriculture Ministry told Reuters.

It said the 2022 maize crop was seen at about 3 million tonnes compared with a usual 7 million to 9 million tonnes harvested under normal circumstances. Normally Hungary exports some 3 million to 4 million tonnes, with minimal imports.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://reut.rs/3pHWT1v))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.