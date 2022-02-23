Drought, logistical hiccups cut Uganda's Jan coffee exports by 10%

KAMPALA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Uganda's coffee exports declined 10% in January compared to the same month last year, undermined by a poor harvest and logistical hiccups that slowed shipments, the state-run sector regulator said on Wednesday.

Africa's largest coffee exporter shipped 402,212 60-kilogram bags of the beans, compared to 446,560 bags exported in January last year, according to a report by the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA).

UCDA attributed the decline in shipments to lower yields in the ongoing coffee season caused "by a drought in some regions."

A shortage of cargo containers and congestion at landlocked Uganda's border crossings with Kenya also slowed exports, UCDA said.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Ayenat Mersie)

