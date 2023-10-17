Drought across Ukraine affects winter sowing - forecasters

KYIV, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The prolonged absence of rain across most Ukrainian regions has created unfavourable conditions both for the ongoing sowing of winter crops and for the plants already sown, APK-Inform consultancy quoted weather forecasters as saying on Tuesday.

Ukraine is a traditional grower of winter wheat, barley and rapeseed.

"Due to the drought, unfavourable conditions for timely sowing of winter crops were maintained in most regions, the optimal terms of which expired in the first ten days of October in most regions," state weather forecasters said in a report.

Farmers have sown 3.02 million hectares (7462582.52 acres)of winter wheat as of Oct. 16, 2023 compared with 2.5 million hectares at the same date a year ago, agriculture ministry data showed.

Farmers continue to sow despite the fact that optimal terms for sowing already expired and 666,000 hectares of wheat were sown over the past week.

Drought has become a common condition in Ukraine and farmers sow even in dry soil in the hope that winter precipitation and mild weather will allow the grain to germinate and survive.

Forecasters said the worst situation in terms of soil moisture was in the Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kharkiv regions where up to 20 cm of upper soil layers were completely dry.

"In most districts of these regions the rainless period started in early August and as of 10 October its duration reached 50-60 days," forecasters said.

They noted that the drought had a negative impact on the initial growth and development of already sown winter crops as in many areas of Odesa, some areas of Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Cherkasy and Vinnytsia regions the arable soil layer was completely dry.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, editing by Deborah Kyvrikosaios)

